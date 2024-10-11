Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 375,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,566.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.98. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 54.48%. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

