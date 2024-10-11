Mather Group LLC. Buys 123 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,696,000 after buying an additional 81,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,129,000 after buying an additional 93,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,076,000 after buying an additional 44,442 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,398,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,631,000 after buying an additional 43,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 77.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after buying an additional 319,051 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI raised M&T Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $179.08 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.18 and a 200-day moving average of $156.55.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

