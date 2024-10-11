Mather Group LLC. Buys 3,868 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

