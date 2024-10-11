Mather Group LLC. Lowers Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 110,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 77,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 68,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.