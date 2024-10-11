Mather Group LLC. Purchases 136 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 712.5% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $223.53 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $232.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.44 and a 200 day moving average of $213.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

