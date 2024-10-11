Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 36,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 17.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Get Our Latest Report on SWKS

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,770. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.