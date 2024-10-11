Mather Group LLC. Sells 235 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VDC stock opened at $214.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.68 and a 200-day moving average of $207.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $174.62 and a 12 month high of $222.25.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

