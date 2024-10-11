Mather Group LLC. Sells 511 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $132.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.62. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $136.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

