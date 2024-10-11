Mather Group LLC. Sells 5,300 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $242.82 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $173.24 and a 52 week high of $247.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.00.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

