Mather Group LLC. Sells 8,813 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $5,377,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 51,745 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $5,131,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

