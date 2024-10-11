Mayville Engineering’s (MEC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of MEC opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $409.51 million, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $22.07.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.38 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.
