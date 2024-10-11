McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Cut by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $79.78 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.71.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,350. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

