MELD Price Hits $0.0138 on Top Exchanges (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. MELD has a total market cap of $55.25 million and $941,420.40 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MELD has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MELD

MELD launched on February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,999,996,405 tokens. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/onmeld. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01402453 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,063,817.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

