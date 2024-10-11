MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2,042.52 and last traded at $2,027.27. Approximately 71,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 352,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,014.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,283.00.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,006.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1,739.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $2,913,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after buying an additional 132,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,432.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 127,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,140,000 after buying an additional 119,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

