Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $910.69 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $908.28 and its 200 day moving average is $851.21. The company has a market cap of $865.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

