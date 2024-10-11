Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,912.5% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,717 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.77.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE LMT opened at $597.49 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $611.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $142.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

