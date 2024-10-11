Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Invests $204,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 60,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,419,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,670.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,863 shares of company stock worth $5,171,749 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

LHX stock opened at $242.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.55 and a 52 week high of $247.33. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

