Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $525.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.58.

Shares of META opened at $583.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $536.08 and a 200 day moving average of $504.92. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $279.40 and a 52-week high of $602.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $17,101,342.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total value of $406,486.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at $15,034,122.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,443 shares of company stock worth $133,105,284. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,873,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,017,185,000 after purchasing an additional 94,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

