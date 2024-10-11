Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 184,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 238,092 shares.The stock last traded at $12.36 and had previously closed at $13.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MTAL shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Metals Acquisition from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Metals Acquisition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Metals Acquisition by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Metals Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.