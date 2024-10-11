MetisDAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $209.71 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $34.37 or 0.00054381 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $209.71 million and $13.07 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008293 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014443 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,215.84 or 1.00017863 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000963 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 32.30491198 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $8,812,652.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.