MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the September 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 215.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 544,257 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 371,753 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 761,784 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,810 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 141,741 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 295,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 120,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $437,000.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MFM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.69. 33,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,583. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.