Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 1.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.65 and last traded at $107.25. 6,872,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 22,270,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.85.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 157.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 679.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 85,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

