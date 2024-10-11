Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 784.15 ($10.26) and traded as high as GBX 797.40 ($10.44). Mid Wynd International Inv Tr shares last traded at GBX 792 ($10.37), with a volume of 46,453 shares traded.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 784.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 779.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £379.29 million, a P/E ratio of 833.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Inv Tr’s previous dividend of $3.85. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 842.11%.

About Mid Wynd International Inv Tr

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

