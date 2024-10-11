Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Trading Up 1.0 %
MLSS stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.08. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.10.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 60.78% and a negative net margin of 54.87%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.