Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MLSS stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.08. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 60.78% and a negative net margin of 54.87%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $134,817.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,602,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,380.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,122 shares of company stock valued at $136,026. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

