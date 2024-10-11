MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 42713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $808.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.44 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 23.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 687,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MiMedx Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 413,443 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in MiMedx Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,167,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 258,700 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

