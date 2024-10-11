MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Receives $20.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price objective for the company. Dbs Bank raised shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

MINISO Group Trading Up 2.3 %

MNSO stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,223,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,081,000 after buying an additional 1,433,950 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,707,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 804,706 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 645,722 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,137,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 640,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Stories

