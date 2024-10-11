Mint (CVE:MIT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Mint shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12,000 shares trading hands.

Mint Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of C$7.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

Mint Company Profile

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.

