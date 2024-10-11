Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,170,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,131,087 shares.The stock last traded at $13.29 and had previously closed at $12.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.77 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $81,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,783,464.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,639 shares of company stock worth $568,947. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 351,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 90.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

