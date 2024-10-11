Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading Up 5.2% – What’s Next?

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 11,930,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 3,510,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Mirriad Advertising Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £4.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

