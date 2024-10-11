Mitek Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Mitek Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

MITK opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $420.18 million, a PE ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

