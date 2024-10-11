Mizuho Upgrades MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Strong-Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MKSI. TD Cowen raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.09.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Stock Down 1.8 %

MKS Instruments stock opened at $107.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.31. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,575 shares of company stock valued at $303,660 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,892,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 143.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,102,000 after buying an additional 1,260,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 911,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 620,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 432,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,523,000 after acquiring an additional 126,200 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.