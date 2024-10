MLP (ETR:MLP) Trading Up 1% – Still a Buy?

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €6.05 ($6.65) and last traded at €6.05 ($6.65). Approximately 81,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.99 ($6.58).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 98.06, a current ratio of 240.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company operates through Financial Consulting, Banking, FERI, DOMCURA, Industrial Broker, and Deutschland.Immobilien segments. The Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

