Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.29, but opened at $11.79. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 676,807 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MBLY shares. Daiwa America downgraded Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MBLY

Mobileye Global Trading Up 4.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 0.08.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560,929 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 807.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,073,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,438 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,364,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,519,000 after acquiring an additional 408,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,347,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,923,000 after purchasing an additional 94,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.