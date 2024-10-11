Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Chevron by 55.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after buying an additional 3,048,819 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Chevron by 15,542.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after buying an additional 1,168,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $156,482,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $123,681,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.59.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

CVX opened at $150.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $170.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 64.55%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

