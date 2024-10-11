Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

