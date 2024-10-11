Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $32.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $32,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,357,000 after buying an additional 1,900,726 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,519,000 after purchasing an additional 689,907 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,620,000 after purchasing an additional 527,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 657,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,414,000 after purchasing an additional 440,282 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.95 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

