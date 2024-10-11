Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Invests $27,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,845,958,000 after buying an additional 151,311 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,270,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,503,000 after acquiring an additional 413,744 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,242,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $566,956,000 after acquiring an additional 273,588 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,825,000 after acquiring an additional 202,097 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,060,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,259,000 after acquiring an additional 99,678 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $191.87 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $193.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.29. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.