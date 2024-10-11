Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 146.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $35.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

