Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 104 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $629,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $197.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $202.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.41 and a 200-day moving average of $189.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

