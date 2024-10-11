Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at UBS Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNST. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.84.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $50.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

