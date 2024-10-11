Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the September 15th total of 155,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Montage Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MAUTF remained flat at $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 116,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,777. Montage Gold has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.
Montage Gold Company Profile
