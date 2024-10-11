Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the September 15th total of 155,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Montage Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MAUTF remained flat at $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 116,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,777. Montage Gold has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

