Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2024

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNSGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,220 ($42.14) and last traded at GBX 3,100 ($40.57), with a volume of 166972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,130 ($40.96).

Morgan Sindall Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,194.66, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,979.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,660.62.

Morgan Sindall Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 41.50 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,580.15%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Sindall Group

In related news, insider Kelly Gangotra bought 975 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,030 ($39.65) per share, for a total transaction of £29,542.50 ($38,663.13). 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Sindall Group

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.