Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,220 ($42.14) and last traded at GBX 3,100 ($40.57), with a volume of 166972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,130 ($40.96).
Morgan Sindall Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,194.66, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,979.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,660.62.
Morgan Sindall Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 41.50 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,580.15%.
Insider Activity at Morgan Sindall Group
About Morgan Sindall Group
Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Sindall Group
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.