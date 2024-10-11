Morgan Stanley Increases Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $112.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $103.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $89.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.81. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $447,894.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $357,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $120,386,000 after purchasing an additional 303,033 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $115,082,000 after purchasing an additional 204,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 788,335 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $80,591,000 after buying an additional 38,160 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

