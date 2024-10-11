Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Silence Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.20.

Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $27.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $574.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.28% and a negative net margin of 222.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 4,802.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 343,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 336,196 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $13,575,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 1,686.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 138,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

