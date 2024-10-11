Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Shares Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report) were down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 1,123,993,375 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 316,240,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Mosman Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82.

About Mosman Oil and Gas

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

