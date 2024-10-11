MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 212.2% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MSADY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.31. 48,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $24.62.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

