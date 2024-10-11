MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Raises Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.
MSC Industrial Direct has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years. MSC Industrial Direct has a dividend payout ratio of 69.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.
MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance
Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.48. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $105.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on MSC Industrial Direct
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile
MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MSC Industrial Direct
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Volatility in Applied Digital May Create an Entry Opportunity
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Delta’s Earnings Miss? Wall Street Calls It a Buy Opportunity
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.