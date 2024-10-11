MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Raises Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

MSC Industrial Direct has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years. MSC Industrial Direct has a dividend payout ratio of 69.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.48. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $105.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MSM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

