Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) PT Lowered to $22.00

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.64% from the company’s previous close.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

MYE opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.21. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Myers Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Myers Industries by 712,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Myers Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

