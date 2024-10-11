Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) PT Lowered to $22.00

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.64% from the company’s previous close.
Myers Industries Stock Performance
MYE opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.21. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $23.63.
Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries
Myers Industries Company Profile
Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Myers Industries
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Volatility in Applied Digital May Create an Entry Opportunity
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Delta’s Earnings Miss? Wall Street Calls It a Buy Opportunity
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.