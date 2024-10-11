MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Up 4.6% – Should You Buy?

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.14 and last traded at $115.79. 130,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 168,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.66.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MYR Group from $182.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.93.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.37%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 656.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 141,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,208,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

