MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 224,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 136,319 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.75.
The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $240.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
