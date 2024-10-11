MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 224,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 136,319 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.75.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $240.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,895,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,914 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.8% during the second quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 591.8% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 236,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 202,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

